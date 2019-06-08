OBC 2019: K.Flay Goes Deep With Solutions, Debuts New Tracks

If you’re a fan of K.Flay, or just a fan of great music in general, The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was the place to be before Night 2 of OBC 2019.

Over a month before the release of the intense singer-songwriter’s much-anticipated third album Solutions (on sale July 12), fans were treated to special debut unveilings of several tracks off the record.

Those debuts included new single “Sister,” which K.Flay, who grew up as Kristine Flaherty, explains had a deep significance in her blended family upbringing.

As for the album itself, “it’s about solutions,” K.Flay said. “I think our landscape is very bleak and dispiriting and it’s easy to feel really demoralized. I wanted to just be a voice to myself, and a voice to others.”

Strangely enough for the “Nicki Minaj of rock radio,” the record will feature no collaborations with other artists, although K.Flay did let slip that she’d be joining X Ambassadors on stage at OBC for the live debut of the song “Confidence,” her team-up with the band off X Ambassadors’ upcoming album.

