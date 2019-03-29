LISTEN: Death Cab's Dave Depper Talks New Tour, Vegas with Ross

You can imagine the beehive of activity surrounding kickoff day of a major rock band's latest tour. Yet despite all that action, Death Cab for Cutie's Dave Depper was taking a relaxed approach to the band's "Thank You for Today" tour launching in Las Vegas.

Hours before the alt-rock titans took the stage at The Joint at the Hard Rock, the guitarist checked in with X107.5's Ross Mahoney and said despite a few cobwebs from two weeks of downtime, he was more than ready to get back on the stage.

"The idea of getting up in front of a warm, energetic crowd is very appealing to me right now," Depper said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Depper and Ross also talked about playing songs from the band's new album, the first since Depper joined Death Cab in 2015, and some things to do -- and not to do -- in Vegas.

Check out the complete interview now.