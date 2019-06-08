OBC 2019: Silversun Pickups on Widow’s Weeds, Butch Vig and Debuting New Music

Ready to plunge into a new tour and With a brand new album dropping in literally hours, it was a very relaxed and elated Silversun Pickups that rolled into Las Vegas for Night 1 of OBC 2019.

Sitting down with Ross Mahoney at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, band members Chris Guanlao, Brian Aubert, Nikki Monninger and Joe Lester talked about the debut of the new record Widow's Weeds, the band's first new album in four years.

"We toured much longer on the album previous (2015's Better Nature)," Aubert said. "Usually, whenever we stop touring, it's about a little over a year...of writing and recording. But really, at the end of the day, it can be whatever the time it takes."

The band also talks about the reception to the new songs, their eagerness to work out Weeds tracks live. They also chatted about the impact of having legendary producer (and Garbage drummer) Butch Vig turning the dials on Weeds.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!