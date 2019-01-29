Supergroup Simple Creatures Talk Drug, New EP with Ross

If you've heard Simple Creatures' super catchy debut single "Drug," then you've probably wondering who the heck Simple Creatures are, yet why they sound so darn familiar.

It's because Simple Creatures is the latest high-profile team-up of alternative mainstays, pairing Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Alex Gaskarth, frontman of All Time Low.

Mark and Alex talked to X107.5's Ross Mahoney about the origins of the new supergroup, the creative itch the new project hopes to scratch for the guys, Vegas touring plans and what Simple Creatures means for the futures of Blink 182 and All Time Low.

Simple Creatures' first full 6-song EP drops in March...but you can hear the complete interview with Mark, Alex and Ross here.