Tom Morello: 'I Am Excited to Rock Las Vegas'

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist visits the Strip for a performance of The Atlas Underground Live at Brooklyn Bowl

November 1, 2019
Ross
Hear Ross Mahoney's interview with Tom Morello who performs Sunday November 3 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas with Atlas Underground Live. He also recalls opening for U2 in Las Vegas in 1997 as one of his favorite shows ever.

 

 

 

