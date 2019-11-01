Tom Morello: 'I Am Excited to Rock Las Vegas'
The Rage Against the Machine guitarist visits the Strip for a performance of The Atlas Underground Live at Brooklyn Bowl
November 1, 2019
Hear Ross Mahoney's interview with Tom Morello who performs Sunday November 3 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas with Atlas Underground Live. He also recalls opening for U2 in Las Vegas in 1997 as one of his favorite shows ever.
