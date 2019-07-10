See a Free 311 Concert This Saturday

311 last touched down in the Silver State to play last December's X107.5 Holiday Havoc...and if seven months is too long to go between seeing Nick and the guys live, then all you've got to do is wait right here until Saturday.

The band announced they'll be live streaming the Pittsburgh stop on their current summer tour on Sat., July 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The show will happen one day after the band drops their latest album Voyager, featuring 13 new tracks from the Nebraska boys.

To make it easy, we've embedded the player right here...so all you've got to do is hang here 'til Saturday. Bathrooms are available. You're welcome.