Skid Marks, Bad Nicknames and Embarrassing School Moments With Dave and Mahoney

Dave and Mahoney brought the heat on today's show. It may have been stinky, but heat nonetheless. We asked about the most embarrassing moment you had in school. One listener cleared out his whole 5th period class with a fart. He had plans to ask a girl out in that class too. Guess how well that turned out. They also brought the hot thespian action in an all new Alternative Theater. We had new editions of The Movie Quote Quiz and The Missed Connection Inspection and today's Redneck Report featured an older woman who bit a burglar even though she doesn't have any teeth. She says she's opening the door with her taser now.