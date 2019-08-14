Skid Marks, Bad Nicknames and Embarrassing School Moments With Dave and Mahoney

August 14, 2019
Categories: 
Audio
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Podcasts

Dave and Mahoney brought the heat on today's show. It may have been stinky, but heat nonetheless. We asked about the most embarrassing moment you had in school. One listener cleared out his whole 5th period class with a fart. He had plans to ask a girl out in that class too. Guess how well that turned out. They also brought the hot thespian action in an all new Alternative Theater. We had new editions of The Movie Quote Quiz and The Missed Connection Inspection and today's Redneck Report featured an older woman who bit a burglar even though she doesn't have any teeth. She says she's opening the door with her taser now. 

Tags: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney Morning Show
X107.5
kxte
Movie Quote Quiz
Alternative Theater
Embarrassing
school
Missed Connections
Redneck Report