The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Reunion Album & Share Song

3/4 of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup hit the road this summer for their comeback to the stage.

Now, the trio of Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin are gearing up to release their first Smashing Pumpkins record together in 18 years.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. will be released on November 16th and clocks in at eight total tracks. The previously heard "Solara" will be included on the album and the band shared another track, "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)," which you can listen to below.