Sound House 2018: AJR Are Nice Guys...Even in the Bathroom

Brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, better known collectively as multi-instrumental rockers AJR, are as grounded as rockers get. In fact, they're so appreciative of the band's new found success from songs like "Sober Up" and "Burn the House Down" that you might even be able to say hi when you see 'em in the bathroom.

Of course, they'd still probably prefer that you didn't.

During their sit-down with MJ at Sound House 2018, the brothers Met talked about the cover song that started winning them attention as street buskers in New York, how they're dealing the stardom and other important questions -- like who's the messiest? Or which brother is the best dancer?

Check out the complete interview now.