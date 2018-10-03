Sound House 2018: Bastille on Festival Season, Marshmello and...New Album?

Bastille only landed in Las Vegas an hour before their Sound House 2018 appearance...but with just a few hours to go before their set at Life is Beautiful, Dan Smith and the guys were ready for anything on the Inspire Theater stage.

Talking with Ross Mahoney, the band discussed the differences between European and American music festivals, their collaboration with Marshmello on the single "Happier" and when "Doom Days," the follow-up to their 2016 album "Wild World," may finally drop.

Check out the complete interview now.