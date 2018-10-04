Sound House 2018: Cold War Kids Need Sushi Suggestions

"We're never cold. We're never hot. We just do what we do," said Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett.

Modesty aside, 2018 has been a big year for the Long Beach indie rockers heading toward 15 years of hits and touring.

During their sitdown with MJ at Sound House 2018, Nathan and bass player Matt Maust covered a load of topics, featuring everything from their pre-show rituals to when they knew they'd become rock stars to the unexpected cover they were set to drop that night during their Life is Beautiful performance (hint: think Ri-Ri).

Plus, we get a round of get-to-know-you questions, including Tinder vs. Bumble and who's snoring on the tour bus before delving deep into where to find the best all-you-can-eat sushi on the Vegas Strip.

Yep, this is the interview that GOES there.

Check out the complete interview now.