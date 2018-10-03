Sound House 2018: Dillon Francis is the Moombahton King!

If you haven't been keeping track of EDM, DJ and moobahcore superstar Dillon Francis is blowing up.

In addition to a Las Vegas residency, the 30-year-old producer, who shot to fame with his DJ Snake collaboration "Get Low" in 2014, is finding himself more in demand than ever.

As he explains during his appearance at Sound House 2018, Francis is working on new music, still meeting dream artists to work with (like Residente), and even a new clothing line!

Check out the complete interview now.