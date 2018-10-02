Sound House 2018: The Drax Project Do Cultural Exchange
The New Zealand Foursome Trade International Slang As They Talk Music
October 2, 2018
The Drax Project, a New Zealand foursome with a jazz-tinged pop sound, were enjoying their first trip ever to Las Vegas...so of course they had to take a cheeky hoon on the pokies.
What?
Don't worry...Sam, Shaan, Matt and Ben completely explain.
During their wide-ranging interview at Sound House 2018, the guys not only talked about their new EP "Noon," but some embarassing on-stage antics as well as drummer Matt Beachen's Instagram-immortalized drumstick tricks. They even pick up a little American slang to take back down under as well.
Check out the complete interview now.