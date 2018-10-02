Sound House 2018: The Drax Project Do Cultural Exchange

The Drax Project, a New Zealand foursome with a jazz-tinged pop sound, were enjoying their first trip ever to Las Vegas...so of course they had to take a cheeky hoon on the pokies.

What?

Don't worry...Sam, Shaan, Matt and Ben completely explain.

During their wide-ranging interview at Sound House 2018, the guys not only talked about their new EP "Noon," but some embarassing on-stage antics as well as drummer Matt Beachen's Instagram-immortalized drumstick tricks. They even pick up a little American slang to take back down under as well.

Check out the complete interview now.