Sound House 2018: Foster the People -- Straight Outta Cleveland

Cleveland...the mistake by the lake...the factory of sadness. No town takes more flack than Ohio's waterfront hub on the shores of Lake Erie.

But by coincidence, Pauly and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster are alumni of the same high school: Nordonia High in the Cleveland suburb of Macedonia, Ohio. And once they made that connection, it was a Cleveland reunion in the heart of Las Vegas!

Of course, this Sound House 2018 discussion opens the door to the rest of Mark Foster's origin story, including his time working as a pizza delivery guy, an Ambercrombie and Fitch stocker and the early L.A. rejections as he launched his music career.

If you've never heard the story of Foster's rise from Cleveland kid to "Pumped Up Kicks" guy to rock star headliner, check out the complete interview now.