Sound House 2018: Meet Mt. Joy, the Band That Almost Wasn't

Matt Quinn was supposed to finish law school...but a chance meeting and an unexpected Spotify hit later, he's fronting his own band.

During their stop at Sound House 2018, the Philly-by-way-of-Los-Angeles band Mt. Joy told Pauly about their circuitous route to band-dom and the impact of their hit "Silver Lining." They also let Pauly take a shot at encapsulating their sound...so don't feel unsure of calling them Dylan meets CSNY meets Springsteen meets Mellancamp meets 2018...because they agree!

