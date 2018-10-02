Sound House 2018: Meet Mt. Joy, the Band That Almost Wasn't

Law School, Spotify and Good Luck Lead to a "Silver Lining"

October 2, 2018
Categories: 
Sound House

Matt Quinn was supposed to finish law school...but a chance meeting and an unexpected Spotify hit later, he's fronting his own band.

During their stop at Sound House 2018, the Philly-by-way-of-Los-Angeles band Mt. Joy told Pauly about their circuitous route to band-dom and the impact of their hit "Silver Lining." They also let Pauly take a shot at encapsulating their sound...so don't feel unsure of calling them Dylan meets CSNY meets Springsteen meets Mellancamp meets 2018...because they agree!

Check out the complete interview now.

Sound House

Tags: 
Sound House
Sound House 2018
x1075
X107.5
Mt. Joy
Las Vegas