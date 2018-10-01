Sound House 2018: Robert DeLong Making EPs for "Foreseeable Future"

Count singer-songwriter-DJ-multi-hyphenate supreme Robert DeLong among those in no huge hurry to drop a new album.

During his extended interview with Ross Mahoney at Sound House 2018, DeLong announced he thinks he'll be releasing a series of EP's "for the foreseeable future" rather than producing a full-length album.

His newest EP "See You in the Future" is scheduled for release Oct. 19.

In addition to the reasons behind his distribution schedule, the Seattle native also talked about the ultra-cool, ultra-rare laser harp he's been using in his performances as well as how his collaboration with "My Favorite Color is Blue" partner K.Flay came about.

Check out the entire interview now.