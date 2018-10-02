Sound House 2018: Superorganism...What Else Can We Say?

The Music Collective Superorganism Dazzle, Puzzle

October 2, 2018
If you're down with the strange international musical collective known as Superorganism...well, even its most ardent fans realize this is a band that isn't for everyone.

The eight members of Superorganism met as an online reading group hailing from far-flung locations like the UK, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Led by 18-year-old former Maine boarding school student Orono Noguchi, the group were like nothing the Sound House 2018 audience were prepared for.

Sitting cross-legged on the stage, surrounded by apples and even eating during their enchanting, well-received performance, Superorganism gave Ian plenty of question fodder...even though he may not have received all the answers we expected!

Check out the complete interview now. 

