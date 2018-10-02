Sound House 2018: Superorganism...What Else Can We Say?

If you're down with the strange international musical collective known as Superorganism...well, even its most ardent fans realize this is a band that isn't for everyone.

The eight members of Superorganism met as an online reading group hailing from far-flung locations like the UK, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Led by 18-year-old former Maine boarding school student Orono Noguchi, the group were like nothing the Sound House 2018 audience were prepared for.

Sitting cross-legged on the stage, surrounded by apples and even eating during their enchanting, well-received performance, Superorganism gave Ian plenty of question fodder...even though he may not have received all the answers we expected!

Check out the complete interview now.