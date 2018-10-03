Sound House 2018: Wallows Answer the BIG Question!

Wallows have only been releasing music for a little over a year...but despite being in their early 20s, Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston and Dylan Minnette have actually been playing together for more than a decade.

After finding success with self-released tracks like "Pleaser," the L.A. indie rockers are finally mixing their first full-length album...and during their conversation with Pauly at Sound House 2018, the guys talk about the process of putting a complete album together...or whether a band today even needs to make albums!

They also cover the eternal Beatles, Stones or Zeppelin debate, current favorites and creating a balance between music, acting and real life.

Check out the complete interview now.