OBC 2019: Meg Myers Talks Origins, Nirvana and Running Up That Hill

Early on in her show-opening set at OBC 2019 Night 2, Meg Myers ran with giddy excitement to the edge of the Chelsea stage to accept a generous fan’s gift: a small stuffed rabbit. It was exactly like one Myers had at home, she told the audience, and the adorable toy rode shotgun on Myers’ guitar through the rest of her performance.

That’s a window into the upbeat, yet raw-edged emotion just below the surface that encapsulated Myers’ melodic, soulful music. Myers came by The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to talk with Sylvia about her impressive career arc.

Myers talks about bridging the gap between her interests in writing and performing and how Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” played a key role in her music evolution. She also discusses how she discovered one of her biggest songs yet, a cover of Kate Bush’s 80’s alternative classic “Running Up That Hill.”

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!