X107.5's morning show "Dave & Mahoney" Sylvia gives her events forecast for March 8 through the 14 and it includes Metric at The Chelsea March 10, the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena March 13 to 16 and Flogging Molly at The Chelsea March 15. For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.