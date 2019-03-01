X107.5's Sylvia Forecasts March's Don't Miss Events

Sylvia from X107.5's morning show "Dave & Mahoney" gives her events forecast for March and it includes Muse at Mandalay Bay; Metric, Flogging Molly and the Revivalists at The Chelsea; Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness and Cypress Hill at House of Blues; Foals at Brooklyn Bowl; Swimrs at Vinyl and Death Cab for Cutie at The Joint. For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday.