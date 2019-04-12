X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening April 12 to April 16 in Las Vegas
From Vino to Chvrches, it's a windy week in the city that never sleeps
April 12, 2019
12 Apr
Weezer and Pixies Bring 2019 Tour to Vegas! Mandalay Bay Events Center
16 Apr
The 1975: North America Tour 2019 The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
16 Apr
Chvrches Brooklyn Bowl
23 Jun
Blackbear: Dead 2 The World Tour House of Blues Las Vegas
28 Jun
Paul McCartney: Freshen Up U.S. Tour 2019 T-Mobile Arena