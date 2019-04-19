X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening April 19 to April 23 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for April 19 to April 23. The middle of April has events galore!

Viva Las Vegas RockABilly Weekend is here at the The Orleans Hotel & Casino from April 18 - 21. Gabriel Iglesias will make you laugh at the Terry Fator Theater inside The Mirage Hotel and Casino from April 19 - 20. Slightly Stoopid, with special guests Common Kings and Fortunate Youth will be at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas on April 20. Aerosmith is performing LIVE at the Park Theater inside the Park MGM Las Vegas from now till April 26.

