X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening April 26 to April 28 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for April 19 to April 23. The middle of April has events galore!

Great American Foodie Fest started April 25 till April 29 at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino. The Dave & Mahoney Show is celebrating their 10th year anniversary at Topgolf Las Vegas on April 26. It's a FREE event for all ages. Dennis Lloyd will be doing a special acoustic performance. One Drop will be at Topgolf Las Vegas on April 27. Kevin James will be at Terry Fator Theatre inside Mirage Hotel and Casino on April 27.

