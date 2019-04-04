X107.5's Sylvia Reports On What's Happening April 5 to April 7 In Las Vegas

Get ready for racing, music and lots of beer this weekend

April 4, 2019
Sylvia
Sylvia Alvarado
Concerts
Entertainment
Events
Local
Music

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for April 5 to April 7. Flogging Molly will be in Vegas, April 5, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ray Romano and David Spade will make you laugh at the Terry Fator Theater inside The Mirage on April 5. NHRA at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will speed through town April 5 through April 7. Great Las Vegas Beer Festival is in town April 5 and April 6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Hozier will take center stage at The Pearl inside the Palms Casino Resort April 7. For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.

 

 

 

