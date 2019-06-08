X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening June 7 to June 14 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for June 7 to June 14.

Reggae in the Desert hits the Clark County Amphitheater June 8. Jeff Ross and Dave Attell bump mics at The Mirage on June 8. The Las Vegas Aviators take on San Antonio June 8 to 10 at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Catch Sublime with Rome at the Mandalay Bay Beach June 14, Blue October at Brooklyn Bowl on June 14. And the 2019 amazing Las Vegas Comic Con June 14 to 16.

