X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening March 15 to 20 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for March 15 through the 20. Get ready for Flogging Molly on March 15 and The Revivalists on March 16 at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Saturday is a big day. The 53rd Sons & Daughters of Erin Parade is also taking place in Downtown Henderson. March 16 to 17, New York-New York has the Celtic Feis Celebration. Sunday, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day. The St. Patrick's Day beerfest, Sham-Rock The Park takes place at the Downtown Container Park and the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. The Expendables play Topgolf March 20.