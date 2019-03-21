X107.5's Sylvia Reports On What's Happening March 21 to 27 In Las Vegas
Knight up because the Vegas Golden Knights are going into the fortress!
March 21, 2019
X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for March 21 to March 27. Get ready because the Vegas Golden Knights are back in the fortress, inside the T-Mobile Arena, against the Winnipeg Jets on March 21 and against the Detroit Red Wings on March 23. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will be performing at the House of Blues Las Vegas on March 23. Cypress Hill will also be performing at the House of Blues Las Vegas on March 24. Foals with Bear Hands will be in Vegas on March 27 inside the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.