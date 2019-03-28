X107.5's Sylvia Reports On What's Happening March 29 to April 4 In Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for March 29 to April 4. March 29 is a night for music in Vegas. The band, SWMRS will be LIVE at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Death Cab For Cutie (DCFC) at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Citizens Cope at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas and Tapped In (A Craft Beer and Golf Experience) at Topgolf Las Vegas. March 30 is the day for seeking our thrifted treasures. The Great Garage and Antique Sale is taking place at the Silverton Hotel Casino. Early bird entry is at 6:30 a.m. Vegas Golden Knights will be entering the fortress at T-Mobile Arena on April 1 to compete against the Edmonton Oilers and on April 4 to compete against the Arizona Coyotes. For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.