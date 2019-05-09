X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening May 10 to May 16 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for May 10 to May 16. Sports! Sports! And more sports in Vegas!

Tuff-N-Uff will be happening at The Orleans on May 10. Las Vegas Aviators will play Salt Lake Bees at the Las Vegas BallPark on May 10. The 10th Annual Brews & Blues Festival at the Springs Preserve on May 11. Las Vegas Aviators will play Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas BallPark on May 11. Art Festival at Henderson's Event Plaza will take place May 11 through 12. Calling all baseball moms... Las Vegas Aviators will play Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas BallPark on May 12.

A new beverage experience is in the 702. Pour in the Alley will take place at Fergusons downtown on May 16. It's about stripping down the beverage and educating you on all the components. This month they'll be focusing on Mezcal on May 16. OBC 2019 is less than one month away! If you don't have your tickets yet... What are you waiting for? OBC 2019 is happening at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 6 and June 7.

