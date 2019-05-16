X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening May 17 to June 7 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for May 17 to June 7. Concert season is coming in strong!

Florence and the Machine will be at T-Mobile Arena on May 17. Many different gaming tournaments are taking place at the Hyperx Esports Arena at the Luxor Hotel & Casino from May 17 - 20. Jay Leno will be making an appearance at the Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino on May 17. Tim Allen will also be making an appearance at the Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino on May 18. Enjoy some delicious cold ice cream at the Ice Cream Festival happening at the Springs Preserves on May 18. OBC 2019 is right around the corner! We're excited for headliner, Silversun Pickups on Night 1 and co-headliners, Catfish and the Bottlemen and X Ambassadors on Night 2. OBC 2019 will take place at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 6 and June 7.

