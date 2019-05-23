X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening May 24 to June 7 in Las Vegas

Windy or not Vegas is still thriving

May 23, 2019
Sylvia
Sylvia Alvarado
X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for May 24 to June 7. Where are you going this weekend?

Good Charlotte is performing at Freemont Street Experience for their downtown Las FREE concert experiences on May 24. The 21st Annual Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival will take place at the DTLVEC on May 25 - 27. Sponge is performing at the 172 Music Club, Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino on May 26. Comedian, Gabriel Islesias will be cracking jokes at the Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino from May 24 - 26. Las Vegas Aviators will be taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes at the Las Vegas Ballpark with a postgame firework show on May 24. OBC 2019 will take place at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 6 and June 7. Headliner, Silversun Pickups, AJR, Shade and SYML on Night 1 and co-headliners, Catfish and the Bottlemen and X Ambassadors, K.Flay, Grandson and Meg Myers on Night 2

Get your tickets to OBC 2019 here.

For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.

