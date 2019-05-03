X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening May 3 to May 5 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for May 3 to May 5. Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Vegas!

The Violent Femmes will be performing in Vegas at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on May 3. Taking Back Sunday is taking center stage at the House of Blues Las Vegas on May 4 and 5. Harland Williams at Jimmey Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade on May 3. Seth Meyers will be at the Encore Theater inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 4. AMA Supercross is happening at Sam Boyd Stadium on May 4. LV Lights FC will take on the Sacramento Republics at Cashman Field on May 4. A Cinco De Mayo Celebration is happening at Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas on May 4 and 5.

For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.