X107.5's Sylvia Reports on What's Happening May 31 to June 7 in Las Vegas

X107.5's Sylvia from the Dave & Mahoney Show shares her events forecast for May 31 to June 7. OBC 2019 = Best night ever

Emerge Impact + Music Festival will take place at The Joint from May 31 - June 1. It's two days of exploration through LIVE music, passionate storytelling, progessive art, crafted parties and emersive experiences. Comedian, Jo Koy will be at the Encore Theater inside the Wynn Las Vegas May 31 - June 2. Las Vegas Aviators will play Round Rock Express at Las Vegas Ballpark June 4 - 6. Las Vegas Aviators will also play San Antonio Missions at Las Vegas Ballpark on June 7. OBC 2019 will take place at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 6 and June 7. Headliner, Silversun Pickups, AJR, Shade and SYML on Night 1 and co-headliners, Catfish and the Bottlemen and X Ambassadors, K.Flay, Grandson and Meg Myers on Night 2.

Get your tickets to OBC 2019 here.

For Sylvia's weekly forecast, check back every Friday. For these and other events, head on over to X1075lasvegas.com.