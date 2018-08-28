The 1975 Join No Rome For "Narcissist"

The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel have teamed up with labelmate No Rome for the synthy new track “Narcissist.”

Related: The 1975 Debut Electropop “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

The Philippine artist perfectly meshes his sound with The 1975’s signature synth-pop elements in the fourth and final track from his debut EP, RIP Indo Hisashi. “Narcissist” follows closely behind a number of singles from The 1975’s upcoming A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, including "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime" which No Rome reportedly inspired.

Listen to the brand new track below:

Healy and Daniel previously co-produced No Rome’s “Do It Again,” weaving their recognizable production into the emerging artist’s sound.

Watch the video for their previous joint venture below: