Apparently, Everyone Has Been Saying Blink-182 Wrong

A debate recently ensued about how we should be saying Blink-182. You probably read that as “Blink One Eighty Two,” right? WRONG!

The argument began online when British fans, who typically say it as “Blink One Eight Two,” realized that American fans say it differently. Although biscuits vs cookies and jumpers vs sweaters are things we can agree to disagree on, this, is not.

Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel kicked off the "international incident," sparking reactions from host James Corden and Blink's own Mark Hoppus.

Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here. https://t.co/zm2Gpb6xtT — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 19, 2018

Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case. https://t.co/d3Gi2Ezmhu — stuffing and marked potatoes --️‍--(@markhoppus) November 19, 2018

We were almost ready to just rule out the other two options and settle on “Blink One Eighty Two” as the correct choice, but former member Tom DeLonge jumped into the discussion to present a fourth and even more confusing option.

Respect the art!

It’s actually— Blink eighteen-two. People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art. https://t.co/jmsfv401KF — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) November 19, 2018

Although the debate of how to say their name may never be settled, we can all agree that the B should be lowercase. Which, as many of you will notice, we’re still doing wrong.