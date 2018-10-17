The Arctic Monkeys Give Look Into ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ Recording with Short-Film

The Arctic Monkeys just shared a retro style film that pulls back the curtain on the recording of their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The eclectic LP is an 11-track work written by vocalist Alex Turner from the comfort of his Los Angeles home. The band's new short-film, Warp Speed Chic, shows them in a minimalist recording setting with more old-school techniques that contribute to the album’s cohesive energy, such as just sitting together in a room and playing together.

The British Indie band highlights their 80s inspiration with neon lights and editing that makes their music feel decades older than it actually is. A bearded and long-haired Alex takes us through their recording as he does everything from playing instruments to overseeing the process to laying down suave vocals.

Watch the full video below:

In our exclusive interview, Alex discussed the writing process and dove into some of his inspiration. Listen to him discuss the writing of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino below: