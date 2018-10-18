Billie Eilish Delivers Chilling “When the Party’s Over”

Billie Eilish is basically an alt prodigy, developing an incredibly polished sound at the age of only 16.

The standout singer-songwriter just delivered a hauntingly beautiful track that follows hits “You Should See Me In A Crown” and “Lovely” featuring Khalid. New single “When The Party’s Over” is a ballad that chronicles a failed relationship.

The slow and vulnerable song is characterized by soft yet powerful vocals from Billie. Opening with the lyric “Don’t you know I’m no good for you,” the stage is immediately set for the emotional track.

Listen to her latest single below:

Billie also just announced that she’ll be selling pieces from her incredibly stylish closet. Proceeds with benefit the Pawsitive Change Program, an initiative that matches death-row dogs with California inmates to give them both another chance. Get more details and check out Billie’s Closet here.