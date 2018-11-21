Billie Eilish Unveils Sincere Ballad “Come Out and Play”
A track that matches the loving holiday mood
Billie Eilish just shared an inspiring ballad that’s perfect for the holiday season.
The heartfelt “Come Out and Play” is an ode to being fully and unapologetically yourself. Acoustic guitar, atmospheric beats and Billie’s airy vocals encourage listeners to show the world everything you’ve got, even if it does seem scary.
The track was written as a backing song for Apple’s 2018 holiday ad campaign, with producer and brother FINNEAS explaining they wrote the song while watching an early draft of the commercial.
Billie and I got sent an incredibly early version of this commercial when they were still putting it together and we wrote this song while watching it. Beyond honored to be a part of this wonderful piece https://t.co/2zotUStxu7— FINNEAS (@FinneasOConnell) November 20, 2018