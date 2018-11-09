Blink-182 and Jim Adkins Feature on Steve Aoki’s ‘Neon Future III’

Steve Aoki is a collab master, delivering some of the biggest hits of the year by fearlessly tackling every genre from hip-hip to country to alternative.

His brand new Neon Future III is a genre-bending album that features basically all of our favorite artists—including Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins, Mike Posner, and AJR.

The explosive new tracks follow a long friendship and a previous collab from Steve and Blink, previously working together on a remix of “Bored to Death.” “Why Are We So Broken” is also the first new music from Blink in well over a year, marking their first release since 2017’s deluxe edition of California.

Listen to Steve Aoki add some EDM flare to a bunch of alt artists below:

“Why Are We So Broken” ft. blink-182

“Golden Days” ft. Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World

"A Lover and a Memory" ft. Mike Posner

"Pretender" feat. Lil Yachty & AJR