Blink-182 to Play 'Enema Of The State' In Full All Summer Long
Their tour with Lil Wayne just got even better
Blink-182 is continuing their celebration of Enema Of The State’s 20th anniversary in the perfect way. After teasing that they were interested in doing more shows related to the iconic album, the band is back with the perfect announcement for their summer tour.
Blink-182 is playing Enema Of The State in full at every date of their summer co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne.
Enema Of The State was played in full for the first time at Back To The Beach. Fans immediately begged Blink to bring the anniversary shows across the country, and they’re certainly delivering.
To celebrate 20 years, we're playing Enema of the State in its entirety all summer long! And yes, we’re still playing the hits from the other albums, as well as new music. Get your tickets now, this is gonna be a fun one.
The announcement was unveiled on Twitter just hours ago (June 5). “To celebrate 20 years, we're playing Enema of the State in its entirety all summer long! And yes, we’re still playing the hits from the other albums, as well as new music,” they wrote.
The tour kicks off on June 27 in Columbus, OH with dates spanning all the way through the rest of the summer. Get the full list of dates with Lil Wayne below and click here to purchase tickets.
06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
07/19 – New York, NY @ Good Morning America
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – West Palm Beach @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Los Angles, CA @ The Forum
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/14 – St. Loius, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center