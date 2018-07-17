Blink-182's Travis Barker Updates After Car Accident

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has had a rough couple of months.

After recently having to postpone Blink-182’s residency due to blood clots and a staph infection, Barker had another close call. This past Friday (July 13), he and his 14-year-old son were involved in a collision with a school bus.

Who’s tryna kill me ----‍♂️ Feel like I’m living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life Blood clots = 0 Me = 1

Staph infection = 0 Me =1

School bus = 0 Me = 1 #Unbreakable — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 15, 2018

An unscathed Barker spoke with E! News to share updates on the accident.

"My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome,” he shared. “A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4x4 G-Wagon and if I wasn't in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well.”

I'm hoping our next update on Travis Barker will be that he found a million dollars on the ground, he deserves some good luck. What a trooper!