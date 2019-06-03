Bon Iver Return With First New Music In Three Years and Expand Tour Dates

Bon Iver is the definition of indie rock. After making a name for themselves thanks to their soaring sound and Justin Vernon’s raw vocals, the band has released a slew of timeless tracks while headlining the biggest festivals in the world.

Related: Listen to Bon Iver's Soulful Contribution to 'Creed II' Soundtrack

A Best Alternative Music Album nomination at the 2017 GRAMMYs for 22, A Million was one of the last concrete updates on new music from Vernon and crew. Now, the band is back with their first new recorded music since September 2016.

Bon Iver dropped two new songs at once. The tracks, “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)” were officially previewed at their All Points East headlining set after appearing on setlist for the past year. The Sunday, June 2 debut closed their set with the two tracks being played over the speakers with accompanying visuals.

“Hey, Ma”

"U (Man Like)"

A press release indicates the tracks will appear on an upcoming Bon Iver album. Along with giving the first taste of new music, the band also added new tour dates to their fall North American run. See where you can catch them live below.