Brendon Urie Shares Brutally Metal Version of Panic! At The Disco Track

Just over a week ago, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie shared his desires to release a metal project. The revelation of his wild dreams was accompanied by news that Panic had actually already ventured into heavy music with a short recording of Vices & Virtues track “The Calendar” that might be shared with the public soon.

After an internet-wide rally for Urie to release the song, he played the 90-second clip on a livestream and revealed just how heavy he wants to go. The rough demo of a brutal version of the track comes in sharp contrast to the original, a soft and lightly folk-inspired song with twinkling strings and melodic vocals.

Despite the low quality of the audio, Urie’s surprisingly growling vocals can be clearly heard on top of a classically hardcore guitar style and pounding drums. The video’s comments are filled with mixed reactions that span from genuine fear to calling for a full metal Panic! At The Disco album. We’re firmly in agreement with the latter.

Listen to the original track below: