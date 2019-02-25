CHVRCHES Deliver Stunning Orchestra-Backed Performance of “Miracle”
CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry is leading viewers through a captivating, audio-visual experience with this incredible new rendition of their 2018 Love Is Dead track “Miracle.”
The Scottish band performs with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra for an experience that celebrates modern Scotland. A maze-like stage is decorated with huge LED screens that show living portraits of people from across Scotland and “represent the constant evolution of Scotland’s society and cultural landscape.”
The larger-than-life performance delivers a feel that’s similar to their Hansa Session EP, a stripped-down collection that showcases Lauren’s vocals on top of a minimalist and classical instrumental.
Synth-pop trio CHVRCHES is currently gearing up for their Love Is Dead tour, supporting their latest album with dates across the US.
USA! We’re heading back for more shows this April. Pre-sale tickets available from 10am tomorrow (local time) at https://t.co/9lDM9zfn5C - use code: MIRACLE. Joining us on most headline dates will be @cherryglazerr except Berkeley - where we welcome @UMO pic.twitter.com/ePymcNeVzQ— CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) January 29, 2019