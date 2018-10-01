Dave Grohl to Auction off Instruments for a Great Cause

In Dave Grohl’s recent Play documentary, the Foo Fighters frontman was shown adorably teaching his kids how to play instruments. Now, Grohl is continuing to help young musicians find their footing.

Dave Grohl is auctioning off signed gear donated by DW Drums, Fender, and more, putting the proceeds towards helping young musicians “just play.” The charity auction will be hosted by Reverb and will run from Oct 9 through Oct 21.

Watch a video about the upcoming auction below:

Grohl noted being inspired by seeing his own children learn to play music and the challenges that come from trying to master it. To help make those challenges a little easier, he’s giving back with this charitable event.