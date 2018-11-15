Dave Grohl Explains how Kurt Cobain’s Death Taught Him to Appreciate His Own Life

It’s been 24 years since the tragic loss of Kurt Cobain, a death that impacted both his loved ones and fans across the globe. One of the most impacted was Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, the beloved Foo Fighters frontman who recently revealed he still can’t listen to his previous band.

In a previous interview with PBS, Dave explained his reaction to Kurt’s death and how it changed his mindset. “When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, ‘I still get to live,’” he commented when asked about Cobain’s passing.

He continued with his positive mindset by explaining his goal to live every day like it’s his last. “And I still feel that way. I never wanna die. I honestly feel like if I get to do this, and I’ve got these beautiful kids… I’m all good. That’s how I feel.”

Grohl has also said he’s still open to more reunions with surviving Nirvana members, recently taking the stage with Krist Novoselic and Joan Jett to perform Nirvana songs.