Death Cab For Cutie Deliver Tender Track “Autumn Love”
Listen to their latest single here
August 1, 2018
Death Cab For Cutie’s upcoming album Thank You For Today is gearing up to be a musically complex work with flowing tracks and eloquent lyrics. The band just shared the LP's newest single, “Autumn Love.”
“Autumn Love” is an acoustic-guitar-accented love song that yearns for a deeper connection and a love frontman Ben Gibbard can really dive into.
Listen to the enchanting track below:
Thank You For Today is due in just a few short weeks with an August 17 release date and pre-orders are available here.