Death Cab for Cutie Share "I Dreamt We Spoke Again"

Death Cab for Cutie just shared the next single off of their upcoming album, Thank You For Today.

The synthy and moody “I Dreamt We Spoke Again” will be the album’s opening track. Frontman Ben Gibbard’s characteristic washed out vocals tell the story of being haunted by the past in a dream. Listen below:

This calming song is the follow-up to lead single “Gold Rush,” an ode to what the city of Seattle once was. Watch them discuss the track and their upcoming album in our exclusive interview.