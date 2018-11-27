EXCLUSIVE: How The Glorious Sons Reacted to Opening for The Rolling Stones

Canadian rockers The Glorious Sons have been taking over their home country with gritty tracks and fearless lyrics. Now, it looks like the US is finally catching on and taking a liking to slow burns such as “Everything Is Alright” and “S.O.S.”

Formed in 2011, the Ontario five-piece released their debut EP in 2013. Shapeless Art is a seven-song project that introduced the world to their sound with characterizing emotive vocals and driving guitar.

When we hung out with the band’s Brett and Jay Emmons, the brothers touched on everything from the most inappropriate place they’ve been asked to take a photo to how they reacted to some of the best news of their lives. With one of the biggest honors they’ve received as a band accompanying a trek they dub their first meaningful United States tour, saying the band has taken off this year is an understatement.

The outspoken artists also delivered a powerful performance of “S.O.S (Sawed Off Shotgun),” a track that made management nervous with its approach to the sensitive topic of gun violence. That's how you know it'll be a good song.

Watch our exclusive performance of the honest track below: